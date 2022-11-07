14:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Proliferation of ‘4ED’ organizations will spectacularly backfire in Mnangagwa’s face!

For the past few months, there has been a bizarre, and oftentimes comedic, mushrooming of dubious organizations purporting to be standing for 'ED' - under the pretext of 'economic development', but of course never making a secret of their supposed devotion for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (whose initials are ED).