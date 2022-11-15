15.11.2022 7:02
by SABC News

Some Zimbabwean political detainees released ahead of Commonwealth visit: Fadzayi Mahere

This week Zimbabwean opposition MP for Citizens Coalition for Change, Godfrey Sithole, was granted bail after the judiciary controversially made him spend more than 150 days in prison.

Sithole was arrested on 14 June together with his party’s Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala and 14 others. They are accused of inciting public violence to avenge the murder of party activist Moreblessing Ali.

There is speculation that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started releasing jailed opposition activists ahead of a visit to Harare by a Commonwealth delegation led by assistant secretary general Professor Luis Franceschi there to assess if the country is ready to rejoin the Commonwealth. Fadzayi Mahere, CCC’s National Spokesperson joined us.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *