Toll Fees At Beitbridge Border Post Now Payable Exclusively In US$ And South African Rand

Statutory Instrument 192 of 2022.
[CAP. 13:13 Toll Roads (Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 1)
IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has, in terms of section 6 of the Toll Roads Act [Chapter 13: 13], hereby made the following regulations:—
1. These regulations may be cited as the Toll Roads (Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 1).
2. The Toll Roads (Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project) Regulations, 2020, issued in Statutory Instrument 127 of 2020, are amended in section 5 (“Amount and collection of project ton—
(a) by the repeal of subsection (1) and the substitution of the following—
“5. Subject to section 6, any person in charge of or driving a commercial vehicle passing through the Beitbridge Border Customs Area shall pay the project toll at the designated office of the Beitbridge Border Customs Area exclusively in USD or South African Rand, as specified in the Schedule.”;
(b) by the repeal of subsection (2).
A notice that was issued by Zimborders following the SI stated that Zimbabwe dollars are no longer acceptable. Read the notice:
Beitbridge Currency Change Notification
Important Notice to all Commercial Trucks
We would like to take this opportunity to advise our customers, as per the revised Statutory Instrument published on 11 November 2022. ZWL will no longer be accepted as the currency of receipt, irrespective of vehicle country of registration. This will come into effect 1st December 2022 and request that you please make the necessary arrangements to ensure you are not inconvenienced at the Border.
Thanking you Zimborders