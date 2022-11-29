WERDIT applauds the Governemnt of Zimbabwe on decentralisation

The New Government Complex will house all the district offices of government departments while Wedza residents will be able to obtain identity documents and passports.
WERDIT applauds this progressive initiative from the government which will bring basic social services closer to the people of Wedza who previously had to rely on areas such as Marondera and Harare for identity documents and passports. It is refreshing to note that access to identity documents will no longer be a nightmare for the people of Wedza.
The move by the government is in line with the principle of devolution and we applaud this noble initiative which will also create employment for the locals.
Decentralization of basic social services is key in ensuring that citizens have access to basic social services.
As WERDIT we remain committed to partnering various government departments as part of efforts to bring development in the district.
It remains our duty to educate the people of Wedza on how they need to continuously interact with the government departments as we move to develop the district.Post published in: Featured