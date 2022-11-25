12:47 by Edgar Gweshe Have your say: WERDIT Statement on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence(GBV)

Wedza Residents Development Initiative Trust (WERDIT), a registered Community Based Organization (CBO) operating in 15 wards of Wedza district joins the rest of the world in commemorating 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV.) 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence takes place every year between the 25th of November - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - and Human Rights Day on the 10th of December.