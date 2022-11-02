15:07 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF is not in power but only its leaders are!

It is not unsurprising encountering the rank and file of the ruling ZANU PF party bragging over how they are in power – going to the extent of threatening unbearable brutality upon any and all who may dare challenge the status quo. In fact, just yesterday I received a message suggestive of a similar unpalatable