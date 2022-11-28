ZANU PF push for reduction in urban constituencies shows Mnangagwa regime’s economic development a huge sham!

The operative term in this practice is always ‘electoral advantage’.
In other words, in manipulating and changing constituency boundaries, the aim would solely be to enhance the chances of winning elections – mainly for the governing party, which has the power to carry out such an exercise, through its influence over electoral authorities.
In so doing, the decision whether to increase or decrease constituencies in particular regions is based on such considerations.
It, therefore, goes without saying that, in areas that the political party in power believes it will make massive inroads and has tremendous support – it will push for an increase in the number of electoral districts.
On the other hand, where the ruling party does not see itself winning, due to low following, with a hugely dissatisfied and disgruntled population – the logical move would be to reduce the number of constituencies, so as to give the opposition less seats in parliament.
As such, last night when I was listening to the ruling ZANU PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimbirembwa fervently clamoring for the country’s electoral commission (ZEC) to reduce constituencies, particularly in the capital – I could see fear written all over his face.
There was no denying it that he, as well as his party, had no confidence at all winning seats in the opposition CCC dominated metropolitan province. – and his only solution was to severely restrict the number of seats available.
Why is ZANU PF so terrified of the CCC, and lacking the belief that their party had enough public support to grab these parliamentary seats, which have been in the hands of the opposition since the year 2000?
Does it mean that all these farcical promises of an ‘upper middle-income economy by 2030’ and its twin ‘Vision 2030’ have fallen flat on their faces – dismally failing to gain traction with the more informed, enlightened and learned urban population?
What about the endless tales of ‘economic development’ taking root in the country – as we are constantly bombarded with stories of mega deals and investment, industrial growth, and increase in employment?
Are urban folk not buying these yarns as well?
Let us turn to the boreholes – drilled under the so-called ‘Presidential Borehole Scheme’ – which were witnessed being set up in various residential areas in the capital.
Has it finally dawned upon ZANU PF that people living in towns and cities – who have had potable water in their homes since the colonial era – were, in no way, in the mood to watch as their suburbs are turned into rural areas?
It is clear that urbanites are throughly fed up with the ruining ZANU PF administration – which has turned a once prosperous ‘jewel and breadbasket of Africa’ into a shameful basket case pariah state.
There is no real economic development to talk about – considering that over two thirds of those fortunate enough to have a source of living are earning below the poverty datum line – pathetically failing to put decent food on the table, or a dignified roof over their heads.
University graduates continue to be churned out in their thousands each year – only to join the long line of the unemployed – therefore, forced into street vending, artisanal gold panning or even a life of crime and prostitution, as well as immersed in the destructive abyss of substance abuse.
Why, then, would anyone in urban areas be too eager to vote for the same political entity that has driven them into destitution, despair and a life of disgrace?
Is that not the same reason they rejected ZANU PF in 2000, in the first place – in preference for an opposition party barely nine months old?
What I admire, though, about ZANU PF is their admission – albeit tacitly – that they have no chance at all in winning the hearts and minds of those in urban areas.
At least, they did not give themselves a false sense of security by actually believing that townsfolk are so daft that they would fall for those lies of an improving economy, and an ‘upper middle-income economy’.
Have we not heard these endless promises before – more than we can dare to remember, over the past 42 years of ZANU PF misrule – yet, none of them ever seeing the light of day.
An improving economy is the easiest thing to spot, especially in a country that has suffered such dire challenges for the past two decades.
Surely, one does not need to be told when his salary has added purchasing power and can buy more things – as that will be obvious for all to notice, as soon as they enter a supermarket.
Why would an unemployed youth need repeated convincing that there are now plenty of employment opportunities or funding for self-help projects – if this were truly the case?
No one loves languishing in unemployment and poverty – and, if all this talk of ’empowerment projects’ and employment opportunities were genuine – our youth would not be spending their days loitering the streets.
Lying can fool some people some of the time, but cannot fool all the people all of the time!
Zimbabwe’s urban dwellers are not idiots, and are fully aware that this regime led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has absolutely nothing to offer them – except more misery and suffering.
It may be easier in the rural areas, whereby simply handing out free agricultural inputs appears to do the trick – but, as villagers begin to have access to more information, and understand how they have been so marginalized and alienated from the wider economy – the more they are likely to rebel against the ZANU PF regime.
That is why the ruling party has always angrily and brutally guarded, as if a jealous insecure abusive and possessive lover, rural areas as no-go areas for the opposition – fearing the awakening of those the people in power have held captive for decades, especially through the use of traditional leaders, party youths and even security forces.
However, it is a totally different story in towns and cities, where it is not easy brainwashing the urbanfolk – who understand what real economic development entails, what is entailed them, and cannot be bought with mediocrity.
Of course, the Mnangagwa administration has proven beyond any reasonable doubt their inability to achieve such a formidable feat.
