Zim court convicts 34 congregants over anti-govt protest

The 34 congregants, who are also members of Zimbabwe Transformative
Party (ZTP), an opposition political party, led by 52 year-old
Kanyenzura Parere, who is a Bishop of Mirirai Jehovha Apostolic
Church, had been on trial after they were arrested by Zimbabwe
Republic Police officers on 9 July 2022 and charged with criminal
nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification
and Reform) Act.
During trial, prosecutors alleged that the 34, who were represented by
Evans Moyo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, unlawfully acted in a
manner which is likely to create a nuisance by walking on the roads
and pavements in Harare’s central business district while singing a
gospel song with the lyrics “Emmanuel tisunungureiwo tanzwa ne nhamo”
and thereby obstructed the free passage and movement of people and
vehicles.
In convicting the 34 congregants, Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje
said he was convinced by the testimony of some witnesses who testified
during the trial of the congregants, whom he said had no reason to lie
and who ordered the ZTP party members to disperse as they were doing
something wrong.
The 34 ZTP party members, who include Simon Goshomi, who is ZTP’s
Vice-President, Richard Mhurushoma, the opposition party’s
Chairperson, Fortune Chapeyama, who is ZTP’s Secretary-General, Prince
Mukozho, Solomon Duwa, Shongai Mushinje, Noah Dabvu, Jasper
Muringanidza, Honoured Mutangadura, Sherperd Mutsonhi, Edson Shonhiwa,
Chaora Rovesai, Tafadzwa Musere, Tsverukai Harava, Shamiso Majecha,
Runia Musere, Margret Chibwana, Sakile Nkomo, Helen Kuudzewe, Liah
Munakandafa, Victoria Changadzo, Restar Kunyenzura, Emmanuel Musere,
Godfrey Mashava, Givemore Bandera, Pangai Kurehwatira, Edward Mhindu,
Leon Mukopfa, Pride Charedzera, Irvin Musenze, Jefta Takaedza, Thomas
Zengeya and Felix Zengeya, will be sentenced by Magistrate Mambanje on
Tuesday 22 November 2022.