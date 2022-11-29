Zimbabwe businesses can’t expect to succeed on ‘patriotism’ without providing high quality products!

There is no substitute for good quality and high standards in the goods and services we provide.
As more and more Zimbabweans are pushed into entrepreneurship – whether in fulfillment of a childhood passion, or due to the economic hardships faced in a country with scant employment opportunities, and salaries that fall far below the poverty datum line – we find a significant number of us now having to venture into one form of business enterprise or another.
I for one, offer editing services for those desiring to publish their books or any other material.
Nevertheless, we all find ourselves with the huge task of how to make our ventures work and succeed – in an environment where competition is ever becoming stiffer, and the target market space steadily shrinking as more players come on board.
Of course, with the world also contracting into a ‘global village’, mostly thanks to more efficient communications technologies – headlined by the internet – our markets are no longer restricted by geographical boundaries, but we find ourselves providing our goods and services to those thousands of miles away.
The challenge becomes – how do we not only prevent ourselves from sinking in this deluge of competition, but actually thriving and leading the market space?
It, then, becomes quite disturbing when I comes across our local businesses appearing to rely more on the ‘Buy Zimbabwe’ slogan – rather than focusing on producing goods and services that can give their rivals a run for their money.
No serious entrepreneur can honestly expect to succeed solely on patriotic fervor – as they hope to attract customers based on the fact they this would be some act of promoting the country’s economy, as well as creating jobs.
Surely, in offering my editing services – it would be seriously flawed and quite uninventive for me to hope for people to promote me simply because of my nationality – especially, as some patriotic deed.
Maybe, that is why I have always had a problem with the notion of affirmative action – as I am of the firm conviction that anyone worth his salt should be given an opportunity based on their abilities, rather than race, gender, religion or nationality.
As such, I should be able to compete with the best editors around the world on an equal footing – if I want to be taken seriously as someone whom writers around the world would want to give their work.
If I do not meet the grade, this should push me to learn and upskill myself so as to improve the standard and quality of my products – and, not expect to be supported merely because I am Zimbabwean, or black or someone needing the financial assistance.
Patriotism, race, gender, religion or even sympathy should never, and can never, be a business strategy.
We urgently need to see this mindset inculcated in our entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe.
‘Buy Zimbabwe’ is a very noble initiative, which also engenders pride in our own locally produced goods and services – since there is a real challenge in many believing that foreign products are always better – leading to the outright looking down and disregarding of anything labeled ‘Made in Zimbabwe’.
Nevertheless, that should not end with just slogans and mantras.
It needs to be translated into the provision of local products that are actually of a high standard and good quality – on which customers are prepared to fork out their hard-earned money.
Furthermore, it is never enough merely claiming that local goods and services are cheaper than imports.
This approach may work with competing goods and services of relatively good quality – as customers scratch their heads as to which to buy, as all would be made to high standards.
Yet, this thinking means naught when the choice is between a product that the customer is satisfied with and gives him value for his money – and, another that will soon leave him thoroughly disappointment and even angry.
It, therefore, goes without saying that, if the former is more expensive and possibly imported from another country – a savvy customer will go for it – as opposed to the cheaper, and locally made, but poor quality alternative.
That is the dilemma we find ourselves in Zimbabwe.
With the seemingly unending plethora of locally produced sub-standard goods and services on the market – I often wonder how come we have so many so-called ‘mbinga’ or wealthy individuals.
Admittedly, some of these ‘mbinga’ never appear to engage in any meaningful enterprises – thereby, bringing into question their source of riches – but, we have those whom we know as entrepreneurs, whose business interests are there for all to see.
Why then do they prefer to jump into opulent lifestyles – seeking to be seen with the latest posh cars, and building awe-inspiring mansions – yet, never bothering to reinvest in their companies, so as to improve the quality of their products?
What is the point in expecting the business to flourish – yet, being totally uninterested in providing goods and services of which their customers will be satisfied?
Why cut corners or not pour resources in state-of-the-art equipment, and offering remunerations that attract the best manpower and skills – instead of being more interested in being seen as a ‘successful business person’?
That is why I do not buy all these stories about our local companies failing to provide good quality and high standard products – that can compete favorably with their foreign rivals, whose imports our people in Zimbabwe prefer – on account of the prevailing economy environment.
If the economy is not working for them, in order to adequately recapitalize their companies – where are the owners and directors acquiring their immense wealth?
It is actually shocking reading some of these entrepreneurs’ names making it onto lists of the richest people – yet, failing to ensure that their goods and services were also of the utmost world-class standards and quality.
In fact, most of our large corporates still record phenomenal profits in their annual financial reports.
There is really no justification for all this moaning by Zimbabwean entrepreneurs – as long as they fail to up their game, and provide their customers value for their money.
Being shielded by protectionist laws and policies can only work for a short while – but, in the long run, our local companies will remains weaklings that are vulnerable in the face of any regional or global competition.
This is why there was such an outcry when the government removed duty on the importation of basic commodities this year, after the phenomenal freefall of the local currency against the greenback, and subsequent skyrocketing of largely locally produced goods and services.
Our local entrepreneurs need to take heed of this sage advice – plough back your wealth into building your businesses, as opposed to a desire to live the lavish life…as the ‘good life’ will inevitably follow later.
This continued reliance on feelings of patriotism as a way to get customers is not only myopic but also unsustainable.
Anyone who calls himself a business person, and expects to succeed purely on the ‘Buy Zimbabwe’ campaign, is not really an entrepreneur.
In fact, enriching oneself on the provision of shoddy substandard products and services is nothing short of stealing from one’s customers.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936, or email: [email protected]