ZIMSEC Gives Update On November 2022 Examinations

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMSEC said some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appealed before the courts over the leakage of some papers. Reads the statement:
PRESS STATEMENT ON THE NOVEMBER 2022 EXAMINATION QUESTION PAPERS
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) issued a statement on the 17th of October 2022, informing the nation that some candidates had been found to have had pre-access to some Ordinary Level Question Papers. Another statement was issued on the 20th of October 2022 giving an update on the investigations into the matter at hand.
ZIMSEC wishes to give the following update to the nation and our stakeholders.
1. Candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified. As a result of the investigations some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appealed before the courts.
2. Examination centre administrators who were the source of the leakage were apprehended together with their distribution networks.
3. The Investigation team has arrested a man who fraudulently registered a SIM Card line in the name of ZIMSEC Mutare. Masquerading as a ZIMSEC official, he was found selling fake certificates and some question papers.
4. The Police Forensic Unit is currently tracing all Candidates who shared the Question Papers on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. More candidates have been apprehended and arraigned before the courts. The law has and is taking its course.
5. In light of the above cases and sources identified during these investigations, ZIMSEC has gone further in tightening security wherever question papers are, in transit and in custody, pending the writing of the examinations. Investigation teams remain on the ground and vigilant to weed out any residual unscrupulous elements within and without the chain.
6. Candidates who had pre-access to question papers continue to be identified and in line with the ZIMSEC Act, Section 34. will have examination results cancelled.
ZIMSEC is committed to uphold the integrity of the examinations system in the country. We wish to thank the public and all our stakeholders for the interest and cooperation to ensure the integrity of our examination system. ZIMSEC wishes to thank the ZRP, state security agencies and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for working around the clock and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.
We urge the nation to continue reporting cases of examination malpractice using the following numbers and platforms.
