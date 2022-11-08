ZUPCO orders operators to buy their own fuel

In a letter dated November 3 seen by CITE, ZUPCO Belvedere Depot Manager, Toto Chirau, said the state-owned transporter will no longer be providing fuel as of 10 November.
“You are being advised to revert to the gazetted fare of ZWL800 on all peri-urban routes with effect from 04 November 2022. For passengers willing to pay in US$, crews are urged to accept US$1 for a journey without any extra charge having to be passed on the passenger to avoid fare distortions.
Passengers paying in US$ should be given a ticket matching the ZWL$800.
Having listed the above, you are now mandated to buy your own fuel with effect from the 10th of November 2022 as all highway buses are doing,” reads the letter.
The transport operator has been enjoying a monopoly after the government banned privately owned transport operators following the outbreak of Covid-19.
After the monopoly was successfully challenged in court, private players have since pulled out and joined other associations.
In Bulawayo, commuters now rely mostly on the Bulawayo United Passenger Taxis Association (BUPTA) and Tshova Mubaiwa transport operators.