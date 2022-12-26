16:52 by Report Focus News Have your say: 20,000 Immigrants Cross from South Africa into Zimbabwe at Beitbridge Border Post

Over 20,000 immigrants have recently crossed from South Africa into Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo, according to the Border Management Authority. The port of entry has seen a high number of immigrants, mainly Zimbabwean nationals, crossing the border in the festive season. Traffic on the N1 road between Musina and the border post has been congested as a result.