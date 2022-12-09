14:52 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How high-level corruption at ZESA plunged Zimbabwe into darkness!

The reason Zimbabwe is suffering from daily 20-hour electricity cuts is not necessarily due to antiquated equipment, neither can it ever be a so-called ‘growing economy’ – but, had everything to do with rampant corruption that has crippled the state-owned power utility ZESA, effectively running it into to the ground.