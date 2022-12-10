Incoming 300MWp solar project to provide clean energy to Zimbabwe mine

The solar PV plant will provide competitive electricity directly to and soley for the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe.
The solar PV project is expected to have an initial installed capacity of 30MWp with a potential extension of up to 300MWp. Construction of the Karo Platinum Mine has commenced, as marked during an official ceremony.
Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President & Global Head of Business Development of Total Eren, commented: “Our solar project will enable the Karo Platinum Mine to be supplied in
low carbon electricity during its operating life, therefore reducing its carbon footprint and generating a competitive source of electricity supply in Zimbabwe. I look forward to delivering this solar project and wish to start even more renewable energy projects in this country.”
Total Eren and Karo Mining Holdings previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the first step towards the implementation and signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity. Karo and the partners will now pursue the next steps of developing the solar PV project.
Bernard Pryor, MD of Karo Mining Holdings, said as part of their sustainable development plan, green power will be placed at the forefront of their energy strategy. “Land designated to develop this type of power strategy has been allocated close to the Karo Mine, but also being mindful of a broader power strategy that we will develop with our partners and the government of Zimbabwe, to ensure stable and lasting green energy benefitting all our stakeholders and beyond.”