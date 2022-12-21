Price Of Petrol Falls

The price of petrol is now US$1.48 per litre, down from US$1.50, while the price of diesel has remained at US$1.62 per litre. ZERA said in a statement:
The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio for unleaded petrol is at 5%. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.
The new fuel prices in Zimbabwe dollars are as follows:
- Diesel is now ZWL$1.094.04, up from ZWL$1.090.38 per litre
- Petrol is now ZWL$1001.12, down from ZWL$1007.45 per litre