Traditional Zimbabwean Pebble Games With Western Cousins

Source: Unsplash
These games are played by people of all ages and sexes. They provide an avenue for fun, relaxation, and socialization while reiterating the importance of play. Additionally, they can be played in several ways, with different rules to suit the situation.
With changing times and lifestyle adaptations to the modern world, traditional games have evolved and can be classified into three categories: board games, card games, and dice games.
Unsurprising then, that while the games have traditional roots, similar Western versions exist in the world.
Nhodo
Nhodo is a traditional game played by the Shona people of Zimbabwe. The word Nhodo means “to take” in the Shona language and it also means “to grab” in other languages. There are many variations of this game around the world, but they all have similar rules and mechanics.
It is a circle on the ground with 10 stones/pebbles type game, where each player gets 10 rounds to complete the game. Another mathematical game that has a distant cousin is wooden solitaire, also known as marble solitaire.
Both games are visually similar but also extremely different. The main difference is Nhodo is a two-person game while marble solitaire is a single-person game. Both thrive on being educational and require hand-eye coordination along with strategic thinking.
Tsoro
Tsoro is a traditional Zimbabwean game that has been played for centuries. It is played by two players, who are sitting opposite each other with predetermined pebbles in 21 rows and 4 columns. It is a mathematical strategic game, which was used by warriors to create strategies.
An online version of the game exists, which is downloaded as a board game with many levels of mind-challenging gameplay. This game offers a whole different experience to online players who often search for strategies to play video slot games like retro tapes, to understand RTP and random number generation.
Why are games important?
Navigating life as an adult is not always easy. However, it’s the games played that mentally prepare individuals to face the challenges.
Playing games is a form of entertainment that is becoming more and more popular among adults. It’s not just about having fun, but also about the benefits that come from this form of engagement.
The most important benefit is that it offers a healthy way to escape from the pressures of life. It can be a good way to relieve stress, and it can also be a helpful way to stay connected with friends and family.
With more people in Zimbabwe embracing the digital age, traditional games can now be transferred and shared with a global audience. Through this, other games within the same genres can also be discovered. In a sense, this unity and discovery create the cohesion that no man is ever an island.Post published in: Featured