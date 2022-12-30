Women’s Group Challenges Zimbabwe’s Ban on Importation of Sex Toys

According Africa Press-Zimbabwe, Sitabile Dewa of the Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) is challenging Section 47(1) b of the Customs and Excise Act, which criminalizes the importation of goods regarded as indecent.
WALPE says the law is archaic and infringes on women’s rights to sexual pleasure.
In a tweet, she argued that the law is archaic and draconian, infringes on women’s right to choice, association and safe sexual pleasure.
“The right of a woman to make autonomous decisions about her own body and reproductive functions is at the core of her basic rights to equality, privacy, and bodily integrity.”
She is being represented by Jeremiah Bamu of Mbidzo Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
A Gwanda State University lecturer, Shirley Chapunza, was recently jailed for six months for importation sex toys from Germany. She was given an option of paying a ZWL$60,000 fine for the offense.
According to Africa Press-Zimbabwe, the same law was used to convict a Harare resident, Ayanda Muponda, who sold dildos.
She was sentenced to a two-year prison term, which was wholly suspended on condition she performs 640 hours of community service.