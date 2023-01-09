6:46 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A showing

A legend is a story invented to describe something true though we do not know what really happened. There is a legend embedded in the opening of the Christian scriptures about three wise men coming from the east to Bethlehem, drawn by a star. They are led to a manger in a stable and shown the ‘light of the world’ long foretold by the prophets. Gentiles came to know Jesus early on.