Africa’s most prestigious award event set to celebrate top 100 African businesses

Set for the 9th to 10th of November 2023 at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, the anticipated event TOP 100 AFRICA aims to celebrate and award African business leaders who positively influence their communities through job creation, CSR/CSI development programs whilst improving trade within the African economy.
The event will consist of a cocktail party to take place on the 8th of November as it welcomes business leaders to the event, while the business expo will take place for two days on the 9th and the 10th of November 2023 which will see businesses across Africa showcasing their innovative products and services. The awards gala dinner will be held on the 10th of November evening, as the official award ceremony that will honor the TOP 100 AFRICA businesses.
Tendai Rukwava representative of TOP 100 Africa and the CEO of TR Brand Communications and Events, highlighted the importance of this event emphasizing that TOP 100 Africa is not merely an awards event but is also representing a gold mine that is Africa.
“Africa, without doubt, has innovative and brilliant business leaders with businesses that are changing the world. Through TOP 100 AFRICA, we want to celebrate these businesses and the impact that they have in our continent and beyond,” said Tendai Rukwava, the representative of TOP 100 AFRICA and CEO of TR Brand Communications and Events.
TOP 100 Africa is also a networking opportunity for African business leaders to create a footprint in their industry whilst empowering the African economy. TOP 100 AFRICA – Connecting People, Connecting Africa.