At last, ZANU PF finally realizing not many Zimbabweans genuinely support ED!

I asserted that, no one in their right mind would sincerely throw their weight behind the same individual or entity that had authored the dire predicament – which forced them into seeking desperate measures to make ends meet, in the first place – and, in this case, pretending to support Mnangagwa.
From the word go, it could not be denied that those flocking to these shady organizations were actually, deep down, fed up with the unending intolerable poverty and suffering unleashed upon them by the regime led by the person they now claimed to be campaigning for to win crucial presidential elections slated for this year.
Surely, what sense would there be for anyone – with all his marbles fully accounted for – suddenly eager for the person who has caused him indescribable anguish and torment, to remain in office for even a day longer?
Pretense, deceit and lying was written all over these outfits from day one!
Yet, for some strange reason – which, I put down to even greater desperation and panic over a possible humiliating loss at the polls – the ruling ZANU PF, somehow, never saw through these shenanigans.
Only yesterday, months (if not a year) after the first ‘4ED’ group was established – in this case, the curiously-named ‘Young Women 4 ED’ – did the party finally appear to have awakened from its deep slumber, to the brutal realization that these people only wanted to benefit financially from their association with both ZANU PF and Mnangagwa.
In a press conference, the party’s national commissar, Mike Bimha, bemoaned these outfits’ seeming obsession with financial assistance – in which he added, ‘affiliates are not formed to get loans from the party…the party does not give loans for projects’.
So, it is true what our sage elders said – ‘tumbwanana hatusvinuri musi umwe’ – roughly translated means, ‘puppies don’t open their eyes on the same day’.
In other words, in life, not all of us wise up to the truth at the same time – but, there will always be those who, either deliberately or thorough naivety, gullibility or foolishness, remain oblivious to reality – only to have the truth hit them like a ton of bricks much later.
No one doubts that the ruling party is wary, to sickeningly desperate levels, of being thoroughly embarrassed during this year’s elections – and, has become tunnel-visioned into accepting and embracing anyone and everything that promises support, without any due diligence or sober thought.
Nonetheless, there are things on this planet that are just too obvious.
This is evidenced by the lack of prudence and discernment in seeing what all these ‘4ED’ groups for who they really are…an opportunistic people, who have seen an open bank, where they hope to reap big from taking advantage of a terror-stricken political establishment, fearful of losing power.
If I were also an unprincipled individual, seeking to make a living by any means necessary – perhaps, I would have also formed my own, ‘Writers 4 ED’, or ‘Activists 4 ED’.
It is a good thing, of which I am greatly proud, that I would never sell my soul to the devil – no matter how impoverished I become – and, would rather die of hunger, than support, even in pretense, the very same people who caused my misery.
And, those who know my personal circumstances are fully aware how much I struggle to makes ends meet.
Needless to say, not all Zimbabweans, apparently, are of this thinking – and, there are those all too willing to prostitute themselves for some few pieces of silver.
What we should not loss sight of, though, is the shock that awaits the ruling party and its leader come 2023 elections.
As much as there are all those prepared to jump into bed with their own tormentors – for a morsel to eat – I seriously doubt if they will exhibit the same faked loyalty in the privacy of the ballot box.
That is where ZANU PF will truly be shocked into reality!
Today, these ‘4 ED’ groups will mushroom everywhere – but, mark my words, none of these people harbor any real affection for Mnangagwa – but, merely in it for the easy pickings.
A fact ZANU PF in general, and Bimha in particular, are finally rudely waking up to.
