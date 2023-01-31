Congratulating for taking over as Chair for the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs

Dear President Hichilema,
Re: Congratulations on your taking over as Chair for SADC Organ on Politics and Defence – Diaspora Vote a key Reform required in Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote, a group of Zimbabweans living outside Zimbabwe, congratulates you on the occasion of taking over as Chairperson for the SADC Organ on Politics and Defence. We are confident that your term will see further improvements in the political environment in the region, based on the impressive reforms we have witnessed in Zambia since you took over as President of that country.
