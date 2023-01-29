15:06 by Ngomakurira Have your say: GETTING IT RIGHT

There was a clip on the TV last night showing a Taliban leader in Afghanistan listening to a question of Lyse Doucet, the BBC reporter, about the role of women in delivering aid to the starving people of the country. His eyes were full of scorn for everything the woman in front of him represented. He was listening but not listening. It was obvious he would not even consider whether his attitude to women was right and good. Yet, it seems, not all the Taliban are like that. There was a subsequent report that some Taliban leaders are listening and opening the door a little.