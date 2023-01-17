Makoto wins World Cup Ticket for 2023

The tournament which was bankrolled by CBZ Bank started on the 13th of January and ended today in the morning after a grueling 6 round robin. The International Master played against Fide Master Zhemba Jemusse, Candidate Master Spencer Masango and Candidate Master
Emerald Takudzwa Mushore. They played 6 rounds and Makoto emerged victorious with 5/6 games which they played.He won four games and drew two games against Zhemba and Mushore. The games were broadcast live online and this brought about a lot of activity online to all the chess fans who watched on their phones the interesting games.
Makoto was followed by Jemusse who had 3.5 points and in the process winning 3 games losing two games against Makoto and Masango in the final round. He defeated Mushore in both games. The two games were pulsating and subtle. His draw against Makoto was a great one as it was like a pendulum which swung until they settled for a draw. In third position was Spencer Masango who finished with 2.5 points out of the 6 games which they played.. He won 2 games and drew one game against Mushore and lost 3 games, he lost his both games to Makoto in their match before losing one and winning one against Jemusse. Mushore lost both games to Makoto in their match, as well as to Jemusse before drawing one game to Makoto before losing his final game to finish with a single point after managing some two draws.
The winner of the tournament IM Makoto who is based in South Africa came for this qualifier to secure the World Cup ticket which he managed. The five time National Champion will represent Zimbabwe at the World Cup for the second time. All hope s will be for him to secure a second round qualification against the highly rated Grand asters which he is likely to face at this chess-fiesta. Linda Shaba won the ladies section which had three ladies. She won two games and drew two games against Makwena Christine before seeing off Tatenda Zengeni in both games winning them. Christine Makwena was in second position while Tatenda came third.
IA Simbarashe Murimi was the Chief Arbiter while NA Ndebele and Fungi Chiweshe assisted him in running the event in a first of its own live broadcast.