PVO Amendment Bill As Amended by National Assembly

We have had numerous requests for soft copies of the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, as passed by the National Assembly in December 2022 incorporating the comprehensive amendments made by the National Assembly, and sent to the Senate. The soft copy, supplied by Parliament and incorporating those amendments shown in red font, is attached and is also available on the Veritas website [link].
The Bill is on the Senate Order Paper for consideration on Tuesday 31st January 2023. As the amended Bill is obviously considered urgent by the Government, Veritas considers it likely to be brought up in the Senate then..
The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will conduct virtual public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill (H.B. 11, 2022) [link] on Monday afternoon 30th January and Tuesday morning 31st January as follows:
|DATE
|PLATFORM
|TIME OF PUBLIC HEARING
|Monday, 30 January
|National FM Radio Station
|2.00 pm
|Star FM Radio Station
|4.00 pm
|Tuesday, 31 January
|ZOOM Platform
|9.00 am
How to participate in the public hearings on FM radio stations
Instructions will be given at the start of the of the radio programmes on Monday afternoon.
How to participate in the public hearing on the ZOOM platform
Please share your email address with [email protected] in order to be provided with log-in details by email.
About the Electoral Amendment Bill
The Bill was gazetted on 18th November last year. It is a Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs bill and was read for the first time in the National Assembly on Wednesday 7th December 2021. It is available on the Veritas website where it can be downloaded [link].
Veritas critical commentary on the Bill was given in Election Watch 7/2022 of 23rd November 2022 [link].
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.