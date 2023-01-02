20:18 by CleanTechnica Have your say: Surviving 20-Hour Daily Power Cuts With An Electric Car In Zimbabwe

Frank Sinatra, in his iconic song New York, New York, said “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere, it’s up to you, New York, New York.” In October 2009, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys released their smash hit “Empire State of mind” where Jay-Z says he feels like the new Sinatra because “Since I made it here (New York), I can make it anywhere.”