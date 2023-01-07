You personally presided over the collapse of cities, Comrade President, an open letter

I was shocked last year when your deputy Comrade Chiwenga was on video telling the crowd that the MDC had destroyed the Zimbabwe’s urban areas because of incompetence. Maybe he didn’t know very well how you had on several occasions blantly said it that you Government did not entertain the issues in urban areas, and you personally block any request brought to the MDC councilors by the urban people of Zimbabwe. He had been in the army then and may not have been privy of what had been happening in local government.
One of the videos of you that confirms the above is attached. How does that make you feel? Does that make you feel good, Comrade President? Does that make you feel you are Presidential material? Do you ever share those moments with your peers in SADC?
From the day the MDC Councils took over, the Executive Mayors did a wonderful job. Within a year the rot was being cleared. Mayor Mudzuri was one such hard worker, and in no time the regime you were part of got rid of him. Many other Mayors across the country were harassed and sacked like was done to Mudzuri. This was followed by abolishment of the Executive Mayor positions, because Zanu PF knew they would never win an election in the urban areas, so the plan was to have ceremonial Mayors who have no executive authority so that towns will be run by Town Clerks who are Zanu PF appointees.
Comrade Mnangagwa, you and Zanu PF have destroyed not only the urban councils, but Zimbabwe as a whole. This is history that has to be told to the young voters who were too young in 2022 when the MDC won the urban councils. The opposition should do a good job to tell this history across Zimbabwe. You and Zanu PF are the real enemies of the people of Zimbabwe.