Zimbabwe government pushing country to chaos

THE EDITOR, Madam:
In a recent move, former minister and Zanu-PF politburo member, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, has been appointed to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board. Dube is now 81 years old and he is being given a responsibility to be on the board of NRZ, when he should be home with grandkids.
We have innovative students and even reputable citizens to take those posts. Unfortunately, we are still using old horrific wagons left behind by the Ian Smith regime from decades ago. It is a travesty that the people from that era are just chewing state money and buying luxurious vehicles. Colonel Dube’s appointment seems another way of trying to loot public funds. It seems that the current regime is not serious about the development of the country.
Countries across the world should put pressure on Zimbabwean government to change democratically. The president of Zimbabwe should not act as if he is blind to see the apparent extensive damage that the country is going through. His inabilities and incapacities are crystal clear, which eloquently means he should be removed from office
The Gleaner