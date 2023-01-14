Zimbabwe hosts World Cup Qualifiers

In another game played between Zhemba Jemusse and Emarald Mushore, Jemusse won the game in an interesting game, though it was a subtle game.
Linda Shaba won her game against Tatenda Zengeni. The other players pulled out due to other commitments and these are Kudzanai Charinda and Refiloe Mudodo.
Meanwhile today the players in the men’s section battle it out today. The games started at 0900 and the players battling it out are National Champion Zhemba Jemusse playing against IM Makoto who has seen it all in terms of the game. He represented Zimbabwe at the previous World Cup and he is the favourite to win the selection considering his experience in this game. Meanwhile Emarald Mushore clashes against Spencer Masango. Masango plays white in their game. In the afternoon Zhemba plays against Masango while Makoto plays against Mushore.
The players will play six rounds and these games will end on Monday the 16th of January with the announcement of a winner. In the ladies section Linda is likely to scoop the honours after defeating Tatenda in a tightly contested game.