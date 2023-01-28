Zimbabwe increases avocado production capacity

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter
“Zimbabwe can expect the upward trend in avocado production in the midterm, with 400 hectares of newly established plantation coming up soon, and a conservation yield of 12 tons per hectare, an additional 1 800 tons can be expected bringing up a total of nearly 10 000tons of fruit exported by 2025,” said the association in the latest update.
“The 2022 avocado export season exceeded production estimates. 5 180 tons of first-grade fruits were exported and 3 000 tons of second-grade fruits exported for oil processing.”
The Horticulture Development Council said the average pack-out/recovery percentage for 2022 was 60-70 percent.
It, however, said there was an unexpectedly large influx of Peruvian fruit into the European Union, and producers were forced to slow down picking hoping for better pricing later in the season.
– The Chronicle