Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st January 2023

Concern was however expressed at the increasing violence in Zimbabwe as the election looms.
The recent arrest of the Kuwadzana 25 CCC activists at a house meeting and a video that surfaced on 8 January 2023 showing CCC members being severely tortured and harassed demonstrate a worrying pattern of violence and intimidation of opposition activists.
Personnel from our sister organisation The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe report that they are now living in fear of arbitrary arrests and torture, and that more and more opposition meetings are now held in people’s homes to avoid being attacked by Zanu PF forces.
ROHR further reports that two of its activists were part of those arrested while attending a Citizens’ Coalition for Change meeting. Along with other sister organisations, they were carrying out voter education, a key tenet to a free, fair and credible election. Encouragingly, they remain undaunted by the difficulties ahead.
The Institute of Commonwealth Studies is holding an online lunchtime Seminar on Wednesday 1st February from 12.30 – 14.00 on prospects for Zimbabwe to rejoin the Commonwealth. For more information, check: https://commonwealth.sas.ac.uk/events/zimbabwe-and-commonwealth. If you want to participate you will need to book.
