Belarus president offers Zimbabwe trucks and tractors on state visit

Belarus and Zimbabwe cooperate closely, especially in agriculture, and Lukashenko said the offer to Harare was part of a farm mechanization programme worth around $66 million.
The Belarus president, a staunch supporter of Russia, has been received with pomp and fanfare for the three-day state visit which started on Monday.
Asked whether he was under any obligation to step up support for Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko told a news conference that Belarus would always be ready to offer assistance if needed.
Zimbabwe has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, calling for dialogue like many other African countries