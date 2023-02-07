7.2.2023 18:15
by Staff Reporter

CORNERED ZRP PLEADS WITH TORTURE VICTIM TO STAY WAGE GARNISHMENT OVER DELINQUENCIES

THE ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has pleaded with a torture victim by asking his lawyers to stop processes meant to garnish money from the monthly salary of a law enforcement agent as a form of punishment for his misdemeanours after he severely assaulted a Chitungwiza resident, for allegedly violating curfew regulations. For full report read the below document.

Cornered ZRP Pleads With Torture Victim To Stay Wage Garnishment Over Delinquencies (1)

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *