18.2.2023 12:07
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

MUDEHWE PROTESTS AGAINST PERSECUTION

PRO-DEMOCRACY campaigner Tendai Lynette Mudehwe has equated her prosecution by Zimbabwean authorities to persecution after her trial on criminal nuisance charges failed to commence for the umpteenth time in eight years.

