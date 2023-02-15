15:24 by Martin Have your say: Police officer arrested for unlawfully freeing suspect

Apolice officer from Gwelutshena, Nkayi, is facing a charge of abuse of office after he allegedly freed a suspect and falsified information that he had taken to him to court. Khuzani Moyo (35) allegedly assigned himself a case of unlawful entry and theft for Tafadzwa Mukurunyorova and falsified information that the latter had gone to