Police officer arrested for unlawfully freeing suspect

Apolice officer from Gwelutshena, Nkayi, is facing a charge of abuse of office after he allegedly freed a suspect and falsified information that he had taken to him to court.
Khuzani Moyo (35) allegedly assigned himself a case of unlawful entry and theft for Tafadzwa Mukurunyorova and falsified information that the latter had gone to court and got convicted for his offence.
A source close to the investigations told this publication that Moyo was busted by a fellow officer who was carrying out a pre-annual inspection at the police station.
“Mukurunyorova was arrested and detained on December 30, 2022. Moyo assigned the case to himself. He (Moyo) indicated in the detention book that Tafadzwa was released to court but in fact, did not take the accused there. He set Tafadzwa free instead,” police sources said.
“Moyo went on to falsely indicate on the docket that Mukurunyorova was convicted at court and sentenced to 9 months imprisonment wholly suspended for 5 years on condition of good behaviour’ on 20 January 2023. He endorsed a false filing reference for the case.”
The source added, “While another police officer was carrying out a pre-annual inspection he noticed that the docket had been filed complete but did not have neither the National Prosecution Authority date stamp nor signature. He suspected the entry to be false and discovered the offence.”
The source said investigations revealed that Mukurunyorova never got to court as there was no court record book for him.
The source noted that Mukurunyorova is also wanted by the police for a rape charge.