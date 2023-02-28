10:51 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF purveyors of lawlessness and gangsterism which is destroying Zimbabwe!

After a visit to the scenic mountainous city of Mutare last week – for my beloved cousin's funeral, in rural Gombakomba – it was time to pay for the damages inflicted upon our car, which was not designed for such torturous travelling conditions. This was mainly due to the horrid impassable roads in these rural parts we had to traverse – most of which appear to have never been attended to since the country attained independence in 1980 – making a huge mockery of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’.