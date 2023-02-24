Zimbabwe must address the demands of the sanctions issue: Akinwumi Adesina

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said this in Harare today in the presence of President Mnangagwa and former Mozambican President, Joaquim Chissano.
President Mnangagwa requested Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to help Zimbabwe with debt clearance.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said Zimbabwe must address the demands the sanctions demands.
Dr. Adesina said Zim will have to work on;
“…freedom of speech, human rights protection, implementation of laws in line with the constitution and implementation of the Motlanthe report.”
In his speech today in Harare in the presence of Mnangagwa and former President Chissano of Mozambique, the AFDB president said that the issue of addressing the sanctions demands must be dealt with too.
This is the first time someone high up in Africa has said this publicly.
Akinwumi Adesina said;
“The economic reforms working group would allow us to make progress on exchange rate reforms and quasi-fiscal operations of the Reserve Bank, reforms of State-Owned Enterprises and a staff monitored program (SMP) by the International Monetary Fund.”
This is the first time someone African and this senior and also considered a friend by ZANU PF has called a spade a spade regarding the issue of reforms, unconstitutional behavior, the issue of sanctions, abuse of State Institutions and unfulfilled promises.