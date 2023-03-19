|
The Vigil met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy today. More train strikes meant few people made it to central London. Our activists discussed our ROHR Walk fundraiser for voter education ahead of the general elections taking place in Zimbabwe this year. The date had been set for 6 May but the realisation that this was the same day of the Coronation of King Charles III meant we had to change the date as organising an event in central London on that day would be impossible. The walk has been rescheduled for Saturday 20th May. Check ‘Events and Notices’ for more information.
Thanks to those who came today: Jonathan Kariwo, Patricia Masamba, Mashama Mazise, Locadia Meda, Ephraim Tapa and Rose Benton and special thanks Patricia Masamba for bringing the Vigil paraphernalia. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720306834354.
Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 18th March 2023
