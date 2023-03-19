19.3.2023 17:57
by Martin

Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 18th March 2023

The Vigil met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy today. More train strikes meant few people made it to central London. Our activists discussed our ROHR Walk fundraiser for voter education ahead of the general elections taking place in Zimbabwe this year. The date had been set for 6 May but the realisation that this was the same day of the Coronation of King Charles III meant we had to change the date as organising an event in central London on that day would be impossible. The walk has been rescheduled for Saturday 20th May. Check ‘Events and Notices’ for more information.

Thanks to those who came today: Jonathan Kariwo, Patricia Masamba, Mashama Mazise, Locadia Meda, Ephraim Tapa and Rose Benton and special thanks Patricia Masamba for bringing the Vigil paraphernalia. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720306834354.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.

Events and Notices:

  • Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 18th March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
  • ROHR Fundraising Walk for a Free, Fair and Credible Election in Zimbabwe. Saturday 20th May. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation.
  • The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
  • The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
