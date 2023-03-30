10:15 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Al Jazeera exposes Zimbabwe government’s gold smuggling ‘laundromat’

The sentiment circulating among some Zimbabweans after the first episode of the Al Jazeera documentary is: ‘We are not shocked by this.’ Zimbabweans have known these people are corrupt for a long time. Several reports have been published, documenting organised crime perpetrated by those in the Zimbabwean government. We know they run fuel cartels, diamond cartels, gold cartels and more. But even with that knowledge, the documentary has left me shaken.