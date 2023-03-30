BREAKING: Corruption Watchdog Arrests Clerk Of Parly Chokuda

He was arrested Thursday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of abusing his office.
“@ZACConline has arrested Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23,” the corruption watchdog announced through its official Twitter handle.
No further circumstances relating to his arrest have been revealed.
More details to follow…