30.3.2023 19:41
by Staff Reporter

BREAKING: Corruption Watchdog Arrests Clerk Of Parly Chokuda

Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda has been arrested, Nhau/Indaba has learnt.

He was arrested Thursday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of abusing his office.

“@ZACConline has arrested Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Mugove Chokuda for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer as defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23,” the corruption watchdog announced through its official Twitter handle.

No further circumstances relating to his arrest have been revealed.

More details to follow…Nhau/Indaba

