29.3.2023 13:55
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

ERRANT ZIM PRISON GUARDS PUNISHED FOR DELINQUENT CONDUCT

TWO errant prison officers have learnt it the hard way that delinquency does not pay after they lost some personal household property following a lawsuit in which they were sued by an aggrieved Harare resident, who claimed compensation for unlawful assault.

for more detail read the below document.

Errant Zim Prison Guards Punished For Delinquent Conduct

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *