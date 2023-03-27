27.3.2023 10:26
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change launches a whatsapp chatbot

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it’s youth task force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration and any other key information.

Said the CCC:

‘Our youth task-force has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot which enables citizens to instantly access information on the party’s activities, voter registration and any other key information.

“Send “REAP” to WhatsApp number  +263 712222697 and get chatting!”

