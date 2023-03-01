PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA’S CONTROVERSIAL ALLY WINS 50 MILLION LITRES OF DIESEL CONTRACT WITHOUT GOING TO TENDER

Nehanda Radio is in possession of a letter by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa where two companies, Betterbrands Petroleum and Rocket Energy are being authorised to supply 61 million litres of diesel for Mnangagwa’s Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme
Betterbrands Petroleum is an arm of Better Brands Jewellery (BBJ) where Sakupwanya through Better Brands has 50 percent shareholding capacity. The rest of the shares are owned by Full Moon Investments.
“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has embarked on the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme to be conducted nationwide,” read the letter dated 10 August 2022 copied to the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube and Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.
“The programme is targeted to provide clean and portable water as well as irrigation of horticultural gardens. In view of foreign currency challenges, ZINWA has engaged two contractors to facilitate the availability of fuel in local currency through ring-fencing 61 million litres of diesel as follows:
“Rocket Energy-Eleven (11) million litres Betterbrands-Fifty (50) million litres.”
Accordingly, ZINWA was instructed to account for duty in local currency, monitor the quantity of fuel supplies and provide reports.
“Treasury authority has, thus, been granted for ZINWA to account for duty in local currency through the above-mentioned Agencies.
“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is, thus, authorised to facilitate importation of diesel through availing of the necessary administrative modalities pending drafting of the applicable legislation.
“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority and the Commissioner shall be required to submit to Treasury, on a monthly basis, independent reports providing the quantum of imports and duty paid thereof, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilisation of the Facility,” read the letter.
The letter was also copied to C. Mhini, Chief Director, International Cooperation, Tax and Financial Sector Policy, W. Matukani, CEO, National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe Mr. T. M. Mangondoza, Chief Executive Officer, Rocket Energy (Pvt) Ltd and Scott Sakupwanya who is the Chief Executive Officer for Betterbrands Petroleum.
A source from the Ministry of Finance told Nehanda Radio that the fuel deal did not go to tender because government regards it as a national project.
“They regard it as a national project hence they simply cherry-picked two contractors, one close to the President (Mnangagwa) to provide fuel for his drilling projects.
“The manner in which government contracts are being awarded in this country is so pathetic. The same happens in road construction and other government projects, politically linked people are just given contracts without going to tender,” the source said.
Sakupwanya did not respond when Nehanda Radio asked him for a comment
-ZnnPost published in: Business