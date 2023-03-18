11:49 by Martin Have your say: THE CROSS

The Christian faith is utterly simple and yet it has layers of meaning we have no capacity to understand now. ‘If a person has been granted the power to behold the truth, then all that their senses perceive is for them nothing more than the ultimate extremity, jutting into this dark world, of another world infinitely more real than this’ (Hugo Rahner). What we are capable of experiencing is only a faint taste of what is yet to be revealed.