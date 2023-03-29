13:52 by Martin Have your say: We need at least one observer at every polling station to ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe as Zanu PF concentrates on forcing citizens to say they are illiterate

Dear SADC, The just-ended Zanu PF primary elections have revealed something that should be of interest to SADC, Africa and the rest of the world. There was no single assisted voter in these elections. This is a true reflection of the level of literacy among Zimbabweans. Soon after attaining independence, the Government of Zimbabwe embarked