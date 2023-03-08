8.3.2023 13:40
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

ZLHR RESCUES TRAFFICKED CHILD

A THREE year-old child has been re-united with his mother after she was trafficked to South Africa by her father and grandmother.

