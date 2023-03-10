10.3.2023 13:27
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

ZLHR TAKES ON BUNGLING CoH OVER ABHORRENT AND ILLEGAL IMPOUNDING OF VEHICLES

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has issued a four-hour ultimatum to City of Harare (CoH) to release one of the organisation’s vehicles, which was unlawfully impounded by the bungling local authority.

for full detail read the below document.

