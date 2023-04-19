386 Wells Built in High Drought Areas of Zimbabwe in One Decade

For the past decade, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) has built 368 wells across Zimbabwe, benefiting more than 750,000 people in an effort to provide access to clean water in drought-hit areas of the country. The wells are equipped with hand pumps and concrete bases to prevent contamination. Tzu Chi volunteers collaborate with locals to identify suitable locations for the wells and to carry out the construction work. This approach helps to ensure that the wells are built in areas where they are most needed and that the local community has a stake in the project’s success.
Access to clean water provides a pathway for the foundation’s volunteers to share farming and irrigation strategies with the locals. In many arid regions, locals may lack knowledge of agricultural practices due to limited access to water. Through the provision of water resources, individuals can begin cultivating crops and shifting towards a more sustainable way of life. For instance, maize is a staple food in Zimbabwe, with a harvest period of approximately three months. To support local communities, volunteers educate and guide residents through the step-by-step process of planting crops. Upon harvest, volunteers assist residents in selling their crops at markets.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is a global non-profit humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen. Its missions of medici ne, charity, education, and humanistic culture have brought relief to 128 countries. The heart of Tzu Chi is embedded in its name: in Chinese, "Tzu" means compassion and "Chi" relief, to relieve the suffering of those in need while creating a better world for all through compassion, love and hope.