Analyst, COVID-19 Access Programs

CHAI was founded in 2002 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic with the goal of dramatically reducing the price of life-saving drugs and increasing access to these medicines in the countries with the highest burden of the disease. Over the following two decades, CHAI has expanded its focus. Today, along with HIV, we work in conjunction with our partners to prevent and treat infectious diseases such as COVID-19, malaria, tuberculosis, and hepatitis. Our work has also expanded into cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases, and we work to accelerate the rollout of lifesaving vaccines, reduce maternal and child mortality, combat chronic malnutrition, and increase access to assistive technology. We are investing in horizontal approaches to strengthen health systems through programs in human resources for health, digital health, and health financing. With each new and innovative program, our strategy is grounded in maximizing sustainable impact at scale, ensuring that governments lead the solutions, that programs are designed to scale nationally, and learnings are shared globally.
At CHAI, our people are our greatest asset, and none of this work would be possible without their talent, time, dedication and passion for our mission and values. We are a highly diverse team of enthusiastic individuals across 40 countries with a broad range of skillsets and life experiences. CHAI is deeply grounded in the countries we work in, with majority of our staff based in program countries. Learn more about our exciting work: http://www.clintonhealthaccess.org
CHAI is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and is committed to providing an environment of fairness, and mutual respect where all applicants have access to equal employment opportunities. CHAI values diversity and inclusion, and recognizes that our mission is best advanced by the leadership and contributions of people with diverse experience, backgrounds, and culture.
Position Overview:
The Analyst will be a key member of the CHAI Zimbabwe Access Programs team and is expected to provide analytical rigor for all access work related to COVID-19 test-and-treat program. In particular, the Analyst will drive the program aspects related to CHAI Zimbabwe’s access work including procurement and tendering, the uptake of COVID-19 therapeutics, clinical mentoring, electronic data management and results reporting systems for COVID-19 patients.
The Analyst is required to work with government officials and implementing partners, should possess excellent communication/negotiation skills and a high degree of self-confidence. The candidate must be able to function independently and have a strong commitment to excellence.The Analyst will be expected to support areas of engagement relating to improvements in novel treatment and diagnostic commodities, supply chain, data integrity, market intelligence, forecasting and planning. We are seeking a highly motivated, results-oriented, resourceful, entrepreneurial individual with outstanding problem-solving ability.
The Analyst will report to the Program Manager, Cervical Cancer and Covid-19 Access Programs.
Responsibilities
- Work with MOHCC and partners to accelerate introduction and uptake of new COVID-19 medicines (including supporting development/dissemination of new guidelines, development of roll-out plans, tracking uptake and cost benefit analysis)
- Work with MOHCC, the CHAI country and global teams to adapt and/or develop strategic and implementation plans
- Support the design and implementation processes including systems for collection, collation, and synthesis of program data to inform program strategy, operations and reviews
- Support training and roll-out of COVID-19 treatment through a test-and-treat program including pharmacovigilance associated with rolling out new treatment
- Support the test-and-treat operational research (OR) component through protocol adaptation/finalization, facility data collection, analysis, and reporting, including cleaning and managing data obtained for the study and respond to data set queries
- Communicate with the OR study team by organizing and coordinating meetings to discuss activities, progress, and challenges
- Organizing and participating in health facility supervision visits in collaboration with MOHCC and other partners
- Conduct procurement/export, clearing and distribution of medicines or related products procured by CHAI
- Actively participate in national COVID-19 commodity quantification processes with MOHCC
- Monitor supply chain and stock status across facilities and support MOHCC as required to minimize stock-outs
- Work with the MOHCC and partners to assess opportunities for optimization of national Covid-19 treatment guidelines
- Documentation of case studies and best practices as part of knowledge management and sharing within the access to medicines community in CHAI and beyond
- Collect and analyse country level clinical data for treatment and diagnostic commodities to support Covid-19 programmatic decision making
- Any other duties as assigned by the Program Manager
Qualifications– Bachelor’s degree in Science, Economics, Mathematics, Business, Pharmacy, or a related discipline
- Minimum 2 years’ work experience in private/public sector new product introduction
- Strong analytical (quantitative and qualitative) and communication (written and verbal) skills
- High level of technical proficiency with MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and MS Word
- Able to adapt to fast-paced and changing environments, both internally and externally
- Ability to travel at short notice and on a regular basis
- Experience in composing high-quality briefs, proposals, technical reports, guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is desirable
- Experience in conceiving, planning, and executing programs or projects with verifiable results and little external support
- Willingness to travel frequently to program sites within Zimbabwe
Advantages:
- Advanced degree
- Experience in introduction and scale up of new products in the public/private sector
- Experience in conducting academic or medical research
- Previous experience with CHAI or another similar organization