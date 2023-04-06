6.4.2023 6:49
by Staff Reporter

Corruption in Zimbabwe has reached breaking point

Zimbabwe’s economy has been devastated by corruption and more than two decades of sanctions. The latest Al Jazeera four-part documentary exposes the nexus between gold smuggling and individuals affiliated with Zimbabwean government officials and the ruling party ZANU-PF.

It is clear that the Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s position is unattainable after the exposure of the gold scandal. In the documentary, convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan claimed that alleged gold smuggler Simon Rudland has unfettered access to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s governor, John Mangudya. It was also revealed that the gospel minister, Uebert Angel, presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas, as saying “The president will rule until he dies.”

Corruption in Zimbabwe is clearly at an all-time high and ZANU-PF clearly has no regard for the welfare of Zimbabweans and deem themselves as above the law. The world cannot watch and do nothing. The corruption has left the country completely crippled, with hospitals not having basic medication like paracetamol. Zimbabwean churchgoers who are impoverished by the gospel minister should resist the temptation to returning to such churches.

While the ZANU-PF members continue to rob the country, countries like South Africa are paying the price of high influx of migrants from Zimbabwe. The world cannot watch such atrocities happen and do nothing. – Jamaica Gleaner

