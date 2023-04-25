Critical Stages & procedure on issuing of TITTLE DEEDS on Council land

1. Approved layout plan
2. Approved survey diagrams.
3. Proof of payment/ purchase price.
4. Certificate of compliance with development conditions – on water, sewer, roads to some stage & superstructure.
5. Responsible local authority through the legal section initiates Conveyancing registration of title deeds.
6. External lawyers appointed by Council prepare title deeds & register them at the DEEDS office.
In summary, no TITTLE DEEDS can be issued at political gatherings without following the above proper procedure